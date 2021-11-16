PICTURES: Two-vehicle crash in Scarborough town centre; Northway closed

It is believed the collision involved two vehicles - a white Suzuki car and blue Ford Transit van - and happened near the junction of Northway and Victoria Road.

Police closed the stretch of Northway in both directions between the Stephen Joseph Theatre and the junction with Victoria Road. The road was fully reopened at about 1.30pm.

It is not known if any occupants of the vehicles were injured. Both vehicles suffered what appeared to be extensive front-end damage.

This white Suzuki was one of the vehicles involved; its airbags deployed.