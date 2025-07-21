Pictures - Whitby RNLI escorts restored 63-year-old boat into harbour
The vessel, Voyage by Amity, has been restored and will be sailing out of Whitby Harbour.
The crew was also joined by the town’s old rowing lifeboat the William Riley.
Making the most of this trip to sea, Whitby RNLI volunteers also took part in a watch keeping exercise, and some mechanic training.
Station mechanic Richard Dowson said: “It was lovely to escort the old lifeboat into Whitby harbour and celebrate the RNLI's history.
“It is thanks to the support of the public that the lifeboats have evolved over the years, meaning we now have the most up-to-date equipment available for search and rescue.
“We wish the crew the best of luck with their new venture in Whitby.”
Whitby RNLI also received a £2,284.30 donation from Nottingham Girls’ Junior School after a group from the school visited the station.
The school raises money for the RNLI as part of a sponsored spell.
