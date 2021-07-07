Pindar School students create recipe cards to raise money for Jazz Court retirement community in Eastfield

Pupils from Pindar School meet with residents at Jazz Court in Eastfield.

Staff and residents at Jazz Court in Eastfield are delighted to have been chosen by the students.

The year 11 pupils at the Eastfield school are taking part in the government-backed National Citizen Service (NCS) programme; part of which involves taking part in a social action project which led them to choose raising funds for Jazz Court.

The students have created recipe cards using favourite recipes from Jazz Court’s staff and residents, teachers and their families.

Each recipe card also includes a small note about what the recipe means to the person who provided it, together with pictures.

A group of the students visited the retirement community to show off the completed cards, meet the residents and even managed to secure some sales to visitors and staff while they were there.

NCS is a government-backed youth development programme for 15-17-year-olds in England and Northern Ireland.

Through team-building exercises and outdoor activities, young people embark on new challenges, meet new people and develop important life skills outside of the classroom – such as leadership, teamwork and resilience.

Liz Jones, Retirement Living Manager, said: “The staff and residents have all been impressed by how much thought and effort has gone into creating the recipe cards.

"We’re delighted that the George Pindar School students have chosen Jazz Court and the funds raised will go towards trips out and activities organised by the wellbeing and inclusion team.”

School principal Lesley Welsh said: “The school’s motto is ‘Proud to be Pindar’ and our aim is for our students to develop into responsible, resilient young people who will succeed and make a positive contribution to our community.

"The NCS programme plays an important part of helping them to achieve that goal.”

To purchase a recipe card and support the school’s fundraising efforts, please email [email protected]Jazz Court, run by Sanctuary Retirement Living provides apartments and communal facilities for over 55s.