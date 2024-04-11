Pioneering £350,000 project to restore peatland on North York Moors has been completed

Mexborough peatlands, near Helmsley.

The project, undertaken by Mexborough Estates, the owner of 3000-acre Arden Great Moor, will have serious and sustainable environmental benefits.

Arden Great Moor is in the Howardian Hills in the heart of the North York Moors National Park.

Jamie Savile, director of Mexborough Estates, said: “The restoration of peatland is now common practice across the UK and we were keen to play our part in creating a greener and healthier environment on the moor.

“In essence, the work we have done will improve the blanket bog peatland habitat, which is some 40 centimetres-plus deep, improve the hydrological integrity of the peatland and preserve the shallower peat bodies.

"Taken together, these changes will benefit wildlife, create carbon sinks, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve quality of the water on the moor.

“Extensive research has shown how improvements to peatlands that have suffered from drainage problems, erosion or burning are increasingly important. “

The cost of the work will be reimbursed by the Government under Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

Mr Savile said: “Our North Yorkshire estate is part of the North York Moors National Park and contains sites of special scientific interest and special areas of

conservation.

"They are a haven for wildlife and home to rare flora and fauna as well as having sites of historical interest and architectural heritage.

“It is our duty to look after these sites pro-actively and responsibly.