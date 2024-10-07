Pioneering techniques used in vital repair work at Malton visitor attraction Eden Camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pioneering concrete techniques and products have been piloted during vital repair and restoration work at Eden Camp - part of a scope of work made possible by £230,000 of the £16.9m Shared Prosperity Funding allocated to North Yorkshire.

The huts which house the visitor experience at the modern history museum near Malton were built by the Italian Prisoners in 1942 as makeshift accommodation, which was only predicted to last for up to 10 years.

They have exceeded their lifespan by more than 80 years and were in need of urgent repair.

The funding went towards vital repairs in order to restore and preserve the huts, protecting them against further weather damage and deterioration.

Vital repair work in progress at Eden Camp, Malton.

As well as repairs and replacements to windows and doors, hut roofs have been replaced where needed, while the concrete frameworks of the huts have been replaced and restored to ensure their longevity and durability.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “We are passionate about keeping history alive for future generations, and the SPF money has meant we were able to carry out these repairs in a relatively short time; much of the work involved the use of heritage skills to maintain the huts’ authenticity.

“We strongly believe in sourcing as much as possible locally, so it’s great that the work itself has been delivered by businesses in the surrounding area.”

The huts at Eden Camp house a multitude of information and genuine artefacts from WWII, all set out to encourage learning and showcase history using immersive techniques to create engaging displays and exhibitions.

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk for more.