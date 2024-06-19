Plan for former Filey pub to become 15-bed House of Multiple Occupation for holiday park staff
Haven Leisure Ltd’s application states that the large 19th Century The Spencer’s building at 35 The Fold, Primrose Valley, has had several uses over its lifespan.
The property was a school in the early 20th Century before becoming a pub that served the adjacent Holiday Park.
Following the closure of the pub in the early 2010s, the building was utilised for staff accommodation.
It is in the north of the holiday park near holiday bungalows and chalets, as well as other residential buildings that are not in the ownership boundary of the park.
If plans are approved, the 15-bed HMO would provide seasonal accommodation for holiday park staff from March to November when it is open.
The internal layout and room sizes would be compliant with the Government’s minimum standards for HMOs, according to submitted documents.
Except for the removal of pub signage, the building’s external appearance would remain largely unchanged.
The Spencer’s building has a a large car park with 41 parking spaces which would be “ample parking for the 15 tenants” according to plans.
Haven Leisure said that vehicular access would be provided by Primrose Valley Road as an “adopted highway in the ownership boundary of the holiday park”.
The road serves domestic properties outside the holiday park’s ownership boundary as well as linking with roads connected to the main part of the holiday park and sits off the A165 which has bus links to nearby towns.
The application is currently pending consideration with North Yorkshire Council.