Proposed Eastfield 'doggy daycare'. Courtesy applicant/planning documents

A ‘doggy daycare’ could be created at an industrial park in Scarborough if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

“A fun and dog friendly space both indoors and out” could be created at Dunslow Court, Eastfield, Scarborough if the conversion of an industrial unit is approved by council planners.

Coastal Tails & Trails, a “well-known, established and trusted” dog walking business based in Filey and Scarborough is looking to expand its offering with a “doggy daycare centre”, according to submitted plans.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents state that the closest dedicated dog daycare centres to Scarborough are Driffield and York and the “demand for dog services is continuing to grow”.

The proposal is seeking permission for a change of use for the existing industrial unit and outdoor space while no permanent structural changes are set to be made to the unit.

The applicant has said that the business will operate “like a children’s nursery, but for dogs” where canines of “all shapes and sizes can spend their days exercising and socialising with their four-legged friends and dog-loving staff”.

The “heated and well-ventilated indoor building” has an area of 110 square metres and the outdoor space, which has an area of 180 square metres would provide “grass areas for play and toileting, moveable agility equipment, enrichment areas, relaxation areas”.

“There will be numerous activities and games planned throughout the day for the dogs to enjoy to provide stimulation and fulfilment, run by our dog-loving team,” the plan states.

If the application is successful, the site would be open Monday to Friday and the dogs would be dropped off from 8.30am and returned home from 3.00pm.

Official opening times would be from 8am to 6pm during weekdays and it would be closed on bank holidays and weekends, however, there are plans for “weekend dog parties and training sessions” in the future.

The “doggy daycare” would also employ a van driver, responsible for collecting and returning dogs, with a second van set to be introduced “as the business builds and expands”.

Customers would also be able to drop off and collect their dogs personally.

The application is currently pending consideration with North Yorkshire Council which has not set a date for deciding on the proposal.