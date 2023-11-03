Plan proposes new indoor swimming pool and leisure facilities at Cayton holiday park

A new indoor swimming pool and splash pad could be constructed at the Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

Parkdean Resorts Ltd has applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to construct an extension to the existing indoor swimming pool building at the Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

The extension would accommodate a new indoor pool, indoor splash pad, changing rooms and plant room extension.

The holiday park is located on the edge of the village of Cayton, 3.5 miles (5.6km) from Scarborough town centre.

The applicant has said that the proposal is designed to “enhance and add to the existing facilities at the centre of the established holiday park”.

Documents submitted to the planning authority state that Cayton Bay Holiday Park contributes “greatly to the local economy” by drawing in visitors at all times of the year.

It adds that approval of the plan would allow the park owner “to respond to the changing nature of domestic tourism, offering a high-quality product to an increasingly discerning market”.

It comes as the Alpamare water park in Scarborough’s North Bay closed down suddenly last month as administrators were called in to run the park’s developer, Benchmark Leisure.

The application does not include proposals for additional guest holiday accommodation or any alterations to the existing vehicular access to the Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

The proposed extension to the existing indoor swimming pool building would be located “immediately adjacent to the existing central complex building” and would be “easily managed by the holiday park and easily accessible by guests,” according to the applicant.

North Yorkshire Council has not yet decided on the application which is still pending consideration with the planning authority.

