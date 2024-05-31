Plan to create new Eastfield Park on derelict Scarborough school site - how to have your say
People are to be asked for their views on how to transform the former Overdale School in Eastfield into Eastfield Park.
They are being invited to a day-long public consultation exercise on Thursday, June 6, to help take the North Yorkshire Council plans to the next design stage.
Aspirations to create a community park on the 1.57 hectares of land on the east side of the town have been in the pipeline since the school closed to pupils in 2021 and was subsequently fire damaged.
Ideas for the area include:
- community gardens
- a picnic area
- a games area
- a skateboard park
- a green space
- and wildflower meadows, an education space, a café and outdoor seating and a bike library and repair space.
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for property services, Kerry Metcalfe, said: “We recognise that facilities for the young people of this area are lacking so we are looking to incorporate that into this vision for Eastfield Park.
“We are putting forward a whole raft of ideas at the consultation exercise but want to hear if we have missed anything – and which of those ideas are most wanted.”
Once the consultation results are analysed, new designs will be drawn up and members of the authority’s executive will be asked to approve the scheme.
The consultation event takes place from 10am until 7pm at More than Books (Eastfield Library) in High Street, Eastfield, Scarborough on June 6.