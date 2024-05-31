Plan to create new Eastfield Park on derelict Scarborough school site - how to have your say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a derelict Scarborough school into a park and community space will take a major step forward next week.

People are to be asked for their views on how to transform the former Overdale School in Eastfield into Eastfield Park.

They are being invited to a day-long public consultation exercise on Thursday, June 6, to help take the North Yorkshire Council plans to the next design stage.

Aspirations to create a community park on the 1.57 hectares of land on the east side of the town have been in the pipeline since the school closed to pupils in 2021 and was subsequently fire damaged.

An artist’s impression of the new Eastfield Park.

Ideas for the area include:

- community gardens

- a picnic area

- a games area

The site of the former Overdale School which will be transformed into Eastfield Park.

- a skateboard park

- a green space

- and wildflower meadows, an education space, a café and outdoor seating and a bike library and repair space.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for property services, Kerry Metcalfe, said: “We recognise that facilities for the young people of this area are lacking so we are looking to incorporate that into this vision for Eastfield Park.

“We are putting forward a whole raft of ideas at the consultation exercise but want to hear if we have missed anything – and which of those ideas are most wanted.”

Once the consultation results are analysed, new designs will be drawn up and members of the authority’s executive will be asked to approve the scheme.