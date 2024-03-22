Plaque unveiling ceremony set to take place in Bridlington to mark birthplace of elite Commando battalion

The plaque unveiling will be held at The Carlton Apartments. Photo: Google Maps

This was an Army unit consisting of a group of very determined men who set up their HQ in Bridlington on the orders of Winston Churchill.

The unveiling of the plaque will take place at The Carlton Apartments at noon on Wednesday, April 3 – and members of the public are invited to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at No 6 The Crescent, the unit formed on 18 July 1940. Missions completed by this unit included the very deadly Operation Chariot – the raid on St Nazaire.

Now the green plaque will be unveiled to mark this remarkable piece of history by the relative of one of the Commandos lost in that raid.

Local author Richard M Jones, who is behind the plaques campaign in Bridlington, said: “The story of No.5 Commando was highlighted to me by local Royal Navy veteran Martin Barmby, and after putting several plaques up in and around the town, I decided that this was another opportunity to put Bridlington history on the map.

"The owner of The Carlton Apartments, which is now what the building is today, gave me permission straight away and was equally fascinated to hear the story of his building.