Play at Spotlight Theatre will be a fly away success later this month

The play at Spotlight focuses on two key characters – Nora and Kylie. Photo submitted

The play runs from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26 at 7.30pm except on the Sunday when there will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

Set in a half-way house Nursing Home it tells the story of the coming together of two very different people. In the home, waiting to be discharged as soon as she is able to look after herself, is Nora, a seventy something ex teacher with a superiority complex who doesn’t have a good word to say about anybody.

Into this comes Kylie, a young punkish girl, who has been given 300 hours community service for a crime that nobody is aware of, much to the annoyance of Nora.