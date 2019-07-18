Poacher's Barn in Osgodby, Scarborough, seeks to extend opening hours

A village pub near Scarborough is looking to extend its opening hours.

Marston’s PLC and Kerry Fishburn have applied to Scarborough Council to bring forward the opening hours of the Poacher’s Barn in Osgodby.

The application is now out to consultation until July 31 and also seeks to remove a restriction on the number of people allowed in different areas of the site.

Marston’s wants to sell alcohol from 10am every day, an hour earlier than currently allowed and an hour before the pub is open to the public.

As a result, it is also seeking to open the pub at 9am on Monday to Saturdays and 9.30am on Sundays.

The applicant is also seeking to have a restriction placed on the premises licence by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service lifted.

The restriction limits the pub to having 60 people in the “residents area” of the site and 200 people in the bar and restaurant.

The application is now out to consultation, to view the requested change visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/poachers-barn-notice-application.