Pocklington town centre to host Food and Drink Festival - with live music and comedy too

Based in the heart of the town centre, stalls will line Market Place, leading to a stage and seating areas in St Peter’s Square.

The Pocklington Food & Drink Festival is set to be an exciting and fun-filled weekend.

Visitors can experience the best of the local food and drink scene, with street foods, bars of distinction, alfresco dining, select grocery food and craft, alongside live music, comedy and children’s entertainment.

A food and drink festival is on its way to Pocklington. Picture here from last year's Feastival.

This event is once again being delivered by specialist events company The Market Square Group Ltd, in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Helena Moss, interim regeneration and funding manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’re so excited to work with Market Square Group Ltd and bring the Food and Drink Festival to Pocklington.

“This event follows a successful Feastival event in the town in 2022 and will act to generate exciting opportunities for businesses in Pocklington to reach new audiences.”

Live music on the Saturday includes That Guy Called Si, The Discount Comedy Checkout, Taylor Made Duo and the Rockin’ Deltones, while Harrison Puckering, Belle Velvet and The Sonics Rock & Roll Band are due to perform on the Sunday.

Opening times for the Food & Drink Festival, based at Market Place, are Saturday April 22, 9am to 6pm and Sunday April 23, 10am to 5pm.