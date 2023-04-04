Groups from Howden, Beverley and Selby were warmly welcomed by the three Pocklington U3A ukulele groups - Red Skies, Sunny Skies and the beginners group Rainbow Skies, together comprising almost 30 players.

Each group performed six songs of their choosing, in between which 14 songs were played on an ensemble basis.

This saw an afternoon of almost 50 very varied songs – and not a hint of George Formby!

Ukulele group Red Skies.

Songs by Abba and The Beatles were prominent, although the Pocklington Red Skies ventured into the 1980s with Stray Cat Strut (The Stray Cats) and into the 1990s with Rotterdam (The Beautiful South), while Sunny Skies went even further into the 21st Century with Whistle for the Choir (The Fratellis).

Additionally, well-known folk and traditional songs were featured.

Martine Bantick co-ordinated the event; refreshments were provided by Pocklington U3A and thanks were given to the committee members who assisted throughout the afternoon.

The first Pocklington U3A ukulele group began in 2015 in a member’s front room, since when numbers have grown rapidly.

Ukulele group Sunny Skies.

In 2017 they inaugurated the first regional get-together, often referred to as The Thrash – and this was the fifth of these events.

The next Thrash will be held in Beverley.