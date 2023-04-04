News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
4 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
46 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK

Pocklington Ukulele Thrash sees more than 50 songs from Abba to The Fratellis

More than 70 people gathered at Burnby Hall in Pocklington recently for three hours of ukulele playing and singing in the latest in a series of Ukulele Thrash events.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST

Groups from Howden, Beverley and Selby were warmly welcomed by the three Pocklington U3A ukulele groups - Red Skies, Sunny Skies and the beginners group Rainbow Skies, together comprising almost 30 players.

Each group performed six songs of their choosing, in between which 14 songs were played on an ensemble basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This saw an afternoon of almost 50 very varied songs – and not a hint of George Formby!

Ukulele group Red Skies.Ukulele group Red Skies.
Ukulele group Red Skies.
Most Popular

Songs by Abba and The Beatles were prominent, although the Pocklington Red Skies ventured into the 1980s with Stray Cat Strut (The Stray Cats) and into the 1990s with Rotterdam (The Beautiful South), while Sunny Skies went even further into the 21st Century with Whistle for the Choir (The Fratellis).

Additionally, well-known folk and traditional songs were featured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martine Bantick co-ordinated the event; refreshments were provided by Pocklington U3A and thanks were given to the committee members who assisted throughout the afternoon.

The first Pocklington U3A ukulele group began in 2015 in a member’s front room, since when numbers have grown rapidly.

Ukulele group Sunny Skies.Ukulele group Sunny Skies.
Ukulele group Sunny Skies.

In 2017 they inaugurated the first regional get-together, often referred to as The Thrash – and this was the fifth of these events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next Thrash will be held in Beverley.

Pocklington Red Skies and Sunny Skies are available to play at local social occasions on a ‘donations to charity’ basis.

PocklingtonABBA