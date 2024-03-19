Podium finish for Scarborough UTC at F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Final

Unity racing from Scarborough UTC took second place at the F1 in Schools National Championship

Three hundred students in 60 teams competed in the finals at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, making it the largest UK National Finals to date.

The winning team was LEAF1, from Simon Langton School in Canterbury with Unity Racing from Scarborough UTC in second place and Vertex Racing from Harrow School in third.

The official education challenge of Formula 1, the competition sees participants design, make, and race miniature F1 cars, with teams assessed across a variety of areas - including car speed, engineering quality, brand identity and verbal presentation skills.

The Unity Racing team

Supported by a number of F1 teams, the event played host to an F1 car courtesy of Williams Racing, and also saw members of the team attend the event alongside representatives from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Powertrains, McLaren Formula 1, Mercedes-AMG HPP, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and Alpine BWT Team.

LEAF1 were presented with their award by Sally Martin, UK&I Senior Commercial Marketing Manager at Lenovo, atop a confetti-filled podium at the event.

Their prize will also see the team receive a scholarship opportunity at Aston University, work placements at Williams Racing, an exclusive experience at the 2024 British F1 Grand Prix, and a tour of an F1 team's factory.

Unity Racing's Team Manager Matiss said: “All the work we’ve invested has been more than worth it - we’re absolutely ecstatic to be going through to the Aramco F1 in Schools 2024 World Finals, and we can’t thank our teachers enough for helping us to get to this point.

The team also took the Pit Display award

“We couldn’t have done it without them.”Tom Milner, UK Project Manager at F1 in Schools, said: "This year's UK National Finals was truly spectacular.

“The standard on display from all the teams was outstanding, and we know that the future engineers and pioneers of both F1 and wider industries are amongst those who took part.