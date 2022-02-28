Police appeal following attempted robbery in Scarborough

The incident happened on Aberdeen Walk at around 11:50pm on Monday 14 February 2022 when two males attempted to take a mobile phone from a woman walking along the street.

The suspects approached the victim from behind before they grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground. They tried to get the mobile phone from the victim's hand while she was on the floor but ran away without it.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact them by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for PC 751 Simon Hunter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.