Police appeal for information after minor injury collision that occurred on Langdale Road in Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Langdale Road

The collision happened around 12:30pm on Sunday 31st October and involved damage to a number of vehicles along the street.

The road was closed for around two hours whilst emergency services cleared the scene.

Due to concerns about fuel leaking from the vehicle, a passing member of the public rescued the driver, a woman in her 60s, from her car following the collision.

The woman sustained minor injuries and after being assessed at hospital was discharged later that day.

Officers are aware that the incident has caused a significant amount of interest on local social media groups resulting in comments being made which are unsupported by fact, including misinformation that the driver was assaulted by the person who rescued her.

This is incorrect and the man was in fact, a good Samaritan who came to her aid.

Investigating officer PC Emily Myers said: "While social media can be an important tool, it is important not to encourage the spread of incorrect information which can not only cause unnecessary alarm or distress to others, but could potentially have a negative impact on an investigation."

If you witnessed the collision and haven't already done so, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Myers.