Police appeal for information to find relatives of recently deceased Scarborough woman
Police are trying to find the next of kin of Susan Young who died at Scarborough Hospital on April 2
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:07 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:10 am
Ms Young's date of birth is 6 March 1951 and her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Police are asking anyone who thinks they might be related to Susan, or who can offer contact details (address or phone number) of a relative, to contact Sue Gregson at the Coroners Officer on 01609 643168