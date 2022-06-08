Police appeal for witnesses after man knocked to floor at Scarborough Castle Dykes

The incident took place on Saturday May 28

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward after an incident which occurred in the Castle Dykes at around 3pm on Saturday May 28.

This incident was reported a few days after it happened, but officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a gentleman being knocked to the floor during a dog fight.

The gentleman suffered minor injuries from this fall.

In a statement on their Facebook page Scarborough Police said: "We have been told that a few people rushed to assist the gentleman when he was on the floor.

"If you were one of these helpful people, we would like to speak to you.

"We are also appealing to find the owner of the other dog which was involved, to please get in touch.

"We have been advised that the other dog was off the leash and was fighting with the gentleman's golden retriever which was on a leash."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12220098205.