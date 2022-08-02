Police appeal to find 69-year-old man last seen on King Street in Bridlington

Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public for any information on 69-year-old Patrick Harvey from Kilsyth. He was last seen in Bridlington. Photo submitted

Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public for any information on 69-year-old Patrick Harvey from Kilsyth.

The most recent confirmed sighting of Mr Harvey is near a bank on King Street in Bridlington at around 1.45pm on Thursday, July 28.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins in height and of slim build with grey hair. When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and grey trainers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Gillian Willows of Cumbernauld Police Station said: “From enquiries carried out so far we know that Patrick travelled by train from Glasgow Central to Blackpool around 9.30am on Sunday, July 3.

“Around 10.30am on Wednesday, July 13, he went into a bank on Deansgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

“The most recent confirmed sighting of him now is at another bank on King Street in Bridlington.

“We have released a CCTV image of Patrick in Bridlington to show what he was wearing in the hope that someone may recognise him or know where he travelled on to. Perhaps someone spoke to him that day?

“We are continuing to liaise with our police colleagues in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Humberside who are assisting with this enquiry.

“If anyone has seen Patrick or has any information that will help locate him, please get in touch. Indeed, we would urge Patrick himself to contact police or his family to let them know he is safe.