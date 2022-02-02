Police appeal to find next of kin following death of Scarborough man
Police are searching for the next of a kin of a man who sadly died in Scarborough.
Terence John Hoy, 62, was found at his home in the town yesterday, Tuesday February 1.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers working on behalf of the Coroner are now seeking to identify any family members.
It is believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett, West Yorkshire.
If you have any information that could help find his next of kin, please email [email protected]