Police are seeking help to find the next of kin of Terence John Hoy

Terence John Hoy, 62, was found at his home in the town yesterday, Tuesday February 1.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers working on behalf of the Coroner are now seeking to identify any family members.

It is believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett, West Yorkshire.