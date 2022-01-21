Police appeal to locate missing Nottingham man believed to be in Scarborough.

Aidan Howard was last seen in Nottingham yesterday, Thursday January 20 and is believed to be in the Scarborough area.

Mr Howard is described as being 5’10” tall, slim build with short dark brown hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and multi coloured trainers.

Officers believe he may have travelled up to Scarborough or be on his way to the area.

If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 650 of 20/01/2022.