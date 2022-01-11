Police appeal to locate wanted man with links to Scarborough.

Marc Todd from Hull is wanted on recall to prison due to not adhering to the terms of his release.

Todd is understood to have links with Scarborough, and North Yorkshire Police believe he may be in the area.

Todd is described as 5ft 11in tall, with blue eyes and a slim build. He has close cropped, shaven hair.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Todd, call 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12220002868.