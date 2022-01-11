Police appeal to locate wanted man with links to Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted 39-year-old man.
Marc Todd from Hull is wanted on recall to prison due to not adhering to the terms of his release.
Todd is understood to have links with Scarborough, and North Yorkshire Police believe he may be in the area.
Todd is described as 5ft 11in tall, with blue eyes and a slim build. He has close cropped, shaven hair.
Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Todd, call 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12220002868.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.