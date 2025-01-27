Police arrest driver of white panel van behaving suspiciously in Filey and Eastfield
The incident allegedly involved a male driver of a white panel van in the Filey and Eastfield area, approaching young females in the local area over the weekend.
At 11:45 today (January 27), PC 244 located the vehicle in question, and the male driver was arrested with further enquiries to be conducted.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to reassure members of the public and encourage reporting of suspicious behaviour via 101 or 999 in an emergency.
“If you have any information that will assist with these enquiries and have not yet spoken with police, please call 101 quoting reference number 12250015543.”
