Police arrest man in Scarborough on suspicion of a public order offence

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Scarborough on suspicion of a public order offence

On Thursday evening (August 8), just before 10.30pm, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Roscoe Street, on suspicion of a public order offence.

He remains in custody at this time.

Three other people were seen running away from the area.

Officers have thanked the community for their show of support

A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough area Facebook page read: “If you have any information that could assist our ongoing investigation, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12240143096.

“A united and robust policing response continues across the country and here in Scarborough.

“We’re fully committed to preventing any potential disorder in our area and ensuring your safety.

“We're working closely with our communities and partners so everyone is safe - and we'll keep you updated.

“Thank you for your ongoing support.”