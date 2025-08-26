Police ask for help to identify man following series of poaching incidents in Pickering

Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to, following a series of poaching and damage incidents in Pickering.

The incidents took place on land belonging to Pickering Fishery Association.

Officers believe that the victim was targeted by a group of criminals who visited the site throughout the recent months, causing substantial loss of livestock and damage to property.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 571 Sylvia Matla or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250120580 when passing on information.”