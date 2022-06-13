Police dashcam and witnesses appeal after a man is killed in collision

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 91 of 10 June.

The collision took place at around 7.55am on Driffield Road between Kilham and Ruston Parva when a black Seat Leon left the road and collided with a tree.

A 23-year-old man, who was driving the car at the time of the collision, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Officers would like to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of the driver involved in the collision.

“We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or for anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.