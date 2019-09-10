Police find body of missing Pickering man Nicholas Harper

Police have found the body of missing Nicholas Harper.

On the afternoon of Saturday September 7, officers received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in woodland near to Cowhouse Bank car park, Helmsley.

Officers attended and confirmed the body is believed to be that of Nicholas Harper, 50, who has been missing since February 7.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Harper’s family have been informed. Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.