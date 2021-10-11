Police find missing Scarborough woman
North Yorkshire Police have found a Scarborough woman who had been missing since Saturday.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:53 am
Earlier officers had said they were very concerned for the welfare of the woman who had not been seen since 3pm on Saturday.
However following appeals this morning, the force says she was now been found.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Some great news for a Monday morning - we've found the missing 28-year-old Scarborough woman who went missing on Saturday.
"Thank you so much to everyone who shared our appeal to locate her. Your support makes a huge difference."