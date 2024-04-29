Police in Scarborough appeal to parents of teenagers who come home 'smelling of smoke'

Police have requested assistance from parents after teenagers started a number of deliberate fires in Scarborough

The appeal comes after two incidents on Wednesday April 24, when officers were called to assist North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) on North Bay at around 7pm.

NYFRS were initially involved with putting out one fire, when they were alerted to another, which had been set deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects had been sighted nearby with members of the public showing the fire officers images of those involved.

NYFRS advised police that five youths aged 15 - 17 ran from them when they attempted to engage.

Later on in the evening, officers from Response team three called NYFRS to a bin fire near to the skate park at around 11.30pm.

A police spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Parents - If you have teenagers who may have come home smelling of smoke, please have a talk to them about the risks of fire, and the wasting the time of the fire officers, who may have had to be deployed elsewhere.