Police in Scarborough building case against thief who stole multiple Lego sets from B&M Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a number of Lego sets from B&M.

It happened on Wednesday September 11 at approximately 6pm at the B&M store on Seamer Road.

It involved a man running out the store without making payment for multiple Lego sets.

The man was wearing a pair of binoculars with a yellow strap around his neck.

These were recovered when members of the public tried to stop him running out of the store.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.

Quote reference 12240165860.