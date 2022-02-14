Police in Scarborough execute drugs warrant as they target drug issues in the area

Scarborough Police execute a drugs warrant as part of crackdown.

On Sunday February 13, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address on Eden Drive.

The intelligence-led operation worked with the Professional Development Unit and Operational Support Unit. The operation was successful, and various items were seized from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.

Residents will see a heightened presence in the area over the coming days as the Community Impact Team will be working in the area.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police, Scarborough Borough Council, local housing associations and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services will be some of the partner agencies in attendance.

Any further information relating to this investigation should be passed to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

