Police in Whitby and Scarborough appeal for owners of wallet, ring and Thinkbook to get in touch

Police in Whitby and Scarborough are searching for the owners of a number of items

The items have been found over the last week and North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal on Facebook for their owners to come forwards so they may be reunited.

Posting on the the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Last week, in Whitby, we have had a Lenovo Thinkbook handed in to us.

"We are searching for the owner of this to get in touch.

"The device is PIN locked.

"We have a name associated with the device, however, have been unable to locate the person.

"If you think this is yours, please contact 101 and quote reference number 12220159571.”

Another post concerned a wallet which was hand to police on Monday (November 7): “In Scarborough, we have had a wallet handed in, which was left in the town centre.

"To allow us to return the wallet safely to the owner, we can't describe it other than it is black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is money inside, so we would be asking for the owner to describe the contents.

“If you feel this is yours, please attend Scarborough Police Station quoting reference number 12220197863.”

A later post stated: “A gold ring was found underneath a bench near the Whalebone Arch in Whitby [on Monday, November 7].

"If this belongs to you, please come to Whitby Police Station front counter between 09:00 and 12:30 Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad