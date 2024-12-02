Police in Whitby make first arrest of 2024 Christmas drink and drug drive campaign

Police in Whitby have made the first arrest of the Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

Police in Whitby have made the first arrest in Scarborough and Ryedale Command’s Christmas drink and drug drive campaign 2024.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday evening (December 1), PC Barnes and PS Thompson from Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in rural Whitby on the lookout for drivers under the influence of drink or drugs.

They came across a vehicle where the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was stopped and the driver admitted consuming alcohol and a roadside breath test was shown to be over the limit.

Later at Scarborough Custody the driver provided two samples just under the charging threshold.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The message is clear... Don't Drink and Drive.

“Anyone who suspects someone is drink or drug driving should call police on 999 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”