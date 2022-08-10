Police issue appeal to find missing Bridlington man Cameron

Officers are asking for help to locate a man Called Cameron after he was reported missing yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 9).
A police spokesman via Facebook said: “Can you help us find 23-year-old Cameron?
“We are appealing for help to locate him after he was reported to us as missing on Tuesday morning (August 9).
“Cameron is from Bridlington area and was last seen on Monday (August 8).
“He is described as approximately 5ft 10” tall with dark brown hair. Cameron may be wearing grey jogging bottoms with a hoodie and is believed to be carrying a large red bag.
“If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 4 of 9 August.”