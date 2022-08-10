Police issue appeal to find missing Bridlington man Cameron

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for help to locate a man Called Cameron after he was reported missing yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 9). Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Officers are asking for help to locate a man Called Cameron after he was reported missing yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 9).

A police spokesman via Facebook said: “Can you help us find 23-year-old Cameron?

“We are appealing for help to locate him after he was reported to us as missing on Tuesday morning (August 9).

“Cameron is from Bridlington area and was last seen on Monday (August 8).

“He is described as approximately 5ft 10” tall with dark brown hair. Cameron may be wearing grey jogging bottoms with a hoodie and is believed to be carrying a large red bag.