Police issue next of kin appeal following death of 48-year-old Malton man
North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate the family members of a Malton man who died at his home.
Mr Luke Crowther, 48, passed away at his home address on Saturday January 25.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Crowther.
Anyone who can help to provide information is asked to email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.