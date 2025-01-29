Police issue next of kin appeal following death of 48-year-old Malton man

By Louise French
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
Police are looking to identify the next of kin of Luke Crowther who died in MaltonPolice are looking to identify the next of kin of Luke Crowther who died in Malton
Police are looking to identify the next of kin of Luke Crowther who died in Malton
North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate the family members of a Malton man who died at his home.

Mr Luke Crowther, 48, passed away at his home address on Saturday January 25.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Crowther.

Anyone who can help to provide information is asked to email [email protected].

Related topics:PoliceNorth Yorkshire PoliceMalton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice