Police issue next of kin appeal following death of 48-year-old Malton man

Police are looking to identify the next of kin of Luke Crowther who died in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate the family members of a Malton man who died at his home.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Luke Crowther, 48, passed away at his home address on Saturday January 25.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Crowther.

Anyone who can help to provide information is asked to email [email protected].