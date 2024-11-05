Police issue next of kin appeal following death of man in Egton, near Whitby

By Louise French
Published 5th Nov 2024, 08:26 BST
Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of 77-year-old Brian Johnsonplaceholder image
Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of 77-year-old Brian Johnson
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to trace the family of 77-year-old Brian Johnson from Egton.

Mr Johnson who was found dead at his home in Egton on October 31.

There are no suspicious circumstances surround Mr Johnson's death, but officers have so far been unable to locate his next of kin.

Anyone who can help should email the Coroner’s office direct at [email protected].

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice