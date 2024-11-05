Police issue next of kin appeal following death of man in Egton, near Whitby
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to trace the family of 77-year-old Brian Johnson from Egton.
Mr Johnson who was found dead at his home in Egton on October 31.
There are no suspicious circumstances surround Mr Johnson's death, but officers have so far been unable to locate his next of kin.
Anyone who can help should email the Coroner’s office direct at [email protected].
