Police issue next of kin appeal following death of Scarborough woman

Police have asked for help to identify the next of kin of Scarborough woman Alison Rey

The Coroner’s Office has issued an appeal for help to find the next of kin of a Scarborough woman who died in hospital.

Alison Rey, 75, died in hospital on Tuesday, February 18 but no details of any family or next of kin have been found.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A police spokesperson said: “If you can help us find her family, or believe you are related to her, please email [email protected].

“Thank you.”