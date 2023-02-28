Police issue 'what to do' advice after search for five-year-old child who went missing in Scarborough

An increased presence of officers was seen around the town’s Gladstone Road School and Sainsbury’s just after 3.30pm, following reports of the missing child, an incident which every available officer attends.

Thankfully, the youngster was found unharmed a short time later thanks to teamwork with the police, community and school.

No the police are offering advice on what to do if you find yourself in that position.

Police were called out to a missing five-year-old in Scarborough.

“We know that young ones can wander off and the panic sets in when you can't find them,” the force said on its Scarborough borough Facebook page.

“Call Police on 999.

"Our call takers will guide you through the questions that we need to know.

“Please understand that we need to ask the questions, but while we are taking your report, we are dispatching our teams.

“Once we have received the report, please only use your phone to message others.

"We understand the first response is to call others, but sometimes, we need to call you back.

"Please try to keep your phoneline free.

“If you are in town, alert the shops, ask the staff to raise the alert on the shop link radios.

"By this point, our Force Control Room will have alerted the CCTV camera operators.

“If you find your missing one before we arrive, please give us a call back and let us know.

