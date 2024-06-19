Police presence back at Flamborough Flowerpot Festival after thieves steal PC Gotcha

PC Gotcha (right) was stolen while on Potty duty and has been replaced by PC Pride. Photos courtesy of FFPF.

The Flamborough Flowerpot Festival is proving to be very popular again this year, however one of their most iconic creations was recently stolen.

PC Gotcha was stolen while on Potty duty at the bottom of Crofts Hill coming into Flamborough. He is described as having ‘milk bottle speed camera and cheeky grin’.

However, the flowerpot festival organisers have recruited a new officer.

PC Pride is now happily on duty ‘hopefully until the end of the popular festival’, which runs until Sunday, June 30.

A spokesperson said: “The festival is all about turning those ordinary pots into something extraordinary. There's only one rule – it has to be potty.

"We're excited to share that our fundraising efforts will benefit not one, but two vital local causes this year: Flamborough School and the Brownies/Rainbows/Guides group.”