Police release CCTV image after assault on door supervisor in Scarborough

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Scarborough town centre.

It happened at the West Riding Hotel, Castle Street, Scarborough at 9.07pm on June 29 and involved a door supervisor getting violently pushed.

Officers have appealed for anyone who recognises the man pictured on the CCTV image to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Hussain with information that could the officers with their enquiries.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240115505 when passing on information.