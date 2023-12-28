News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police release image of man they would like to speak to after theft from Malton shop

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Malton.
By Louise French
Published 28th Dec 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 13:38 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak toNorth Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to

A man removed stock from a drinks fridge and left without paying.

The incident happened at Tyke 2000, Church Street at around 9.05pm on November 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe the man photographed may have information that could help the investigation.

Most Popular

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kennerley.

Quote reference number 12230225053 when passing on information.

Related topics:PoliceMaltonCCTVNorth Yorkshire Police