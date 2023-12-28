Police release image of man they would like to speak to after theft from Malton shop

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Malton.

A man removed stock from a drinks fridge and left without paying.

The incident happened at Tyke 2000, Church Street at around 9.05pm on November 19.

Officers believe the man photographed may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kennerley.