Police search for rare and distinctive spaniel stolen near Bridlington

The missing spaniel. (Humberside Police)

Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate the distinctive and rare Clumber spaniel that was reported as stolen from a farm at Buckton near Bempton.

The dog is described as a female cream and red dog, she is 2 years of age and microchipped.

It is reported that the dog was taken whilst out walking on farmland at approximately 10:45am on Thursday 9 September.

Officers have conducted enquiries in the area and had a number of lines of enquiry within the North West and North East of England which have not yet led to the recovery of the dog.

They are now appealing for anyone with any information that could lead to reuniting this dog with her owners, who have been left very distressed and worried about her.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to call 101 quoting log 167 of September 9.

Detective Constable Joanne Richardson leading the investigation said: “We are aware of the fear of dog owners following incidents of this nature.

“I would like to offer some reassurance to pet owners that we have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs.

“Report any suspicious activity to the police, if you see people checking out properties please call us to report your concerns.

“If your dog is kennelled outside please ensure these are secure and locked and install CCTV to monitor your property if at all possible.

“If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.