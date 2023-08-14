Police searching for missing man who failed to attend court and may be in Scarborough or Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help locate missing man who failed to attend court.

John Shaw, 54, is wanted for failing to attend court and breaching a non-molestation order.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest him.

He may be in Whitby, Scarborough or the East Cleveland area, and he has connections to Newcastle.

If you see Shaw, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12230005772.