Police searching for missing man who failed to attend court and may be in Scarborough or Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help locate missing man who failed to attend court.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST
John Shaw, 54, is wanted for failing to attend court and breaching a non-molestation order.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest him.

He may be in Whitby, Scarborough or the East Cleveland area, and he has connections to Newcastle.

If you see Shaw, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12230005772.

Call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.

