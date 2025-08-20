Police thank Scarborough resident who showed 'honesty and community spirit' after finding missing purse

By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
North Yorkshire Police tracked down the owner of the missing purse, who is currently residing in West Yorkshire.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police tracked down the owner of the missing purse, who is currently residing in West Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a public appreciate post on social media, after an anonymous person handed over a missing purse in Scarborough.

A police spokesperson said “A big thank you to the honest person who found a missing purse.

“Policing isn't just about criminals and collisions - so we love to highlight the positive encounters we have too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last month a purse was handed in to us at Eastfield Police Station. It contained a large amount of cash as well as a driving licence and bank cards.

“Our Front Counter team made some enquiries, and tracked down the owner to West Yorkshire. They were delighted to discover that nothing at all was missing from the purse.

“We don't have the contact details of the finder - but we'd like to pass on our thanks, and that of the purse's owner, for their honesty and community spirit!”

Related topics:PoliceScarboroughNorth Yorkshire PoliceWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice