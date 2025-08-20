Police thank Scarborough resident who showed 'honesty and community spirit' after finding missing purse
A police spokesperson said “A big thank you to the honest person who found a missing purse.
“Policing isn't just about criminals and collisions - so we love to highlight the positive encounters we have too.
“Last month a purse was handed in to us at Eastfield Police Station. It contained a large amount of cash as well as a driving licence and bank cards.
“Our Front Counter team made some enquiries, and tracked down the owner to West Yorkshire. They were delighted to discover that nothing at all was missing from the purse.
“We don't have the contact details of the finder - but we'd like to pass on our thanks, and that of the purse's owner, for their honesty and community spirit!”