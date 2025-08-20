Police thank Scarborough resident who showed 'honesty and community spirit' after finding missing purse

North Yorkshire Police tracked down the owner of the missing purse, who is currently residing in West Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a public appreciate post on social media, after an anonymous person handed over a missing purse in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said “A big thank you to the honest person who found a missing purse.

“Policing isn't just about criminals and collisions - so we love to highlight the positive encounters we have too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last month a purse was handed in to us at Eastfield Police Station. It contained a large amount of cash as well as a driving licence and bank cards.

“Our Front Counter team made some enquiries, and tracked down the owner to West Yorkshire. They were delighted to discover that nothing at all was missing from the purse.

“We don't have the contact details of the finder - but we'd like to pass on our thanks, and that of the purse's owner, for their honesty and community spirit!”