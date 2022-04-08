Police work with Scarborough motorcyclists to make roads safer.

Road Safety Officers are working with officers from the Road Policing Group and local neighbourhood policing teams to engage with road users and aim to make our roads as safe as possible over the next few weeks.

Focusing on motorcyclists in April, this activity is part of the force’s Operation Boundary, North Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Road Safety operation.

Officers will be speaking to people across the county in the coming weeks to educate them about road safety, vehicle safety, and the law. It will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions and seek advice.

Road Policing Inspector Mick Roffe said: “Operation Boundary is about showing people what is and what is not acceptable on our roads – and the behaviour of those who risks the lives of themselves or others on our roads is not acceptable.

“This type of pro-active engagement activity is so important in order to keep all road users as safe as possible and reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“April is usually a time when we see an increase of motorcyclists across our road network due to the warmer weather and Easter Holidays, so we will be visible across the county to make sure all road users travel as safely as possible”.