Pop-rock band The Hoosiers to join pop giants Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre show this summer

The Nutty Boys are bringing their live show to the Yorkshire coast on Friday July 12 – and it is announced today (Feb 28) they will be joined on the night by chart-topping duo The Hoosiers.

Over the past two decades, The Hoosiers have been compared to everyone from British rockers Supertramp to US pop-rock duo Sparks.

Formed in 2003 when Irwin Sparkes (lead vocals, lead guitar) and Alan Sharland (drums, percussion, vocals) left the UK to study at university in Indianapolis, the band scored a number one hit with debut album The Trick To Play and are best known for their hits Worried about Ray, Goodbye Mr A, and Cops and Robbers.

The Hoosiers are coming to Scarborough.

The Hoosiers released their fifth studio album Confidence to critical acclaim last autumn and celebrated with a tour across the UK.

They are now preparing for a series of summer shows.

Madness have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with 10 Top 10 albums.

They recently scored their first ever UK Number One album with the brilliant Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie.

Madness join Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Tom Jones, Korn, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, James, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “This summer we’re going even bigger by giving away 5,000 festival tickets to our loyalty customers through our reward programme, Treasure.

"By signing up on TKMaxx.com, savvy TK Maxx superfans will be the first to find out how they can get their hands on tickets to music events up and down the country."