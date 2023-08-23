Pop star Alistair Griffin to make special appearance at Castleton Show, near Whitby - see when he's on stage

Adding a dash of his favourite music festival and a dollop of his cherished preserve, Griffin, who grew up in Castleton, is introducing what he whimsically dubs The Lemon Curd Stage to the show's line-up.

His musical talents have gained him a well-deserved reputation and he's set to serenade the crowds once again in at the show.

But it's not just his melodies that have caught attention.

Whitby singer songwriter Alistair Griffin performing at Meadowfest. picture: Milner Creative.

Griffin's prowess as a lemon curd maestro earned him first prize at last year's show.

His friendly rivalry with the Women’s Institute members in the area is no secret, and he's even dared to challenge them to a live Ready Steady Cook-style showdown – a culinary battle that promises to sizzle.

Alistair says he’ll be bringing his music and his cooking skills to the Lemon Curd stage and his giving people the chance to win 50 jars of his prize-winning curd with all proceeds going to the show.

“We’ve got to support shows like Castleton,” he said.

Alistair Griffin's lemon curd.

"It’s one of the smaller one’s but it’s a great event for the community, a great tradition we mustn’t lose.”

The show is currently crowd funding to raise finances to pay for marquees and show infrastructure and hopes Alistair’s appearance will swell numbers at this year’s event.

Also bringing in the crowds is the Castleton Show Run, a six-mile road race which takes in Westerdale, Dibble Bridge, Hob Hole, finishing back at the show field in Castleton.

It promises to be a great family day out with trade stalls, games, a football tournament, scruffs dog show, food & drink, local produce and children's sports as well as the live musical offerings.

Alistair – who was runner-up on BBC Fame Academy in 2003 - will bring his acoustic band to play an hour-long set at the show on Castleton Cricket field at 2.30pm.

The show field opens at 11am, with Alistair’s performance at 2.30pm.

Admission adults £5/ OAP and children five to 16 years, £2.50.