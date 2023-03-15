News you can trust since 1882
Pop up pavement Public Living Room coming to Scarborough today

A ‘Public Living Room’ which aims to help people come together during the cost of living crisis is coming to Scarborough today, Wednesday March 15.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:15 GMT- 1 min read

Camerados is a social movement creating Public Living Rooms that bring people together to help them get through tough times.

Scarborough’s turn for the public living room is today and it will be at the Brunswick shopping centre, where sofas and chairs will be set up for a pop-up Public Living Room so passers-by to sit down and chat.

A spokesperson for Camerados said: “The cost-of-living crisis is causing a cost-of-connection crisis.

A Pop up pavement Public Living Room is coming to Brunswick shopping centre today.
"Many people are cutting down on socialising to save money, and the stress of money worries is causing others to withdraw from friends. That’s why it’s so important to have spaces where people can connect with others without having to worry about spending money or anything being expected of them.”

The company has more than 160 Public Living Rooms in UK public spaces like community centres and disused shops, many are affiliated to schools, libraries, hospitals and universities too. Anyone can set one up in their area.

The pop-up public living room will be open today from at 10.30am until 4pm and will be at Brunswick shopping centre.

