Poppies to be Laid on the Sea in moving Scarborough Remembrance Day ceremony

By Louise French
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
The Laying of Poppies on the Sea is a traditional Remembrance Day commemoration in Scarborough - Image:Tom Fox
Scarborough will hold the annual Laying Poppies on the Sea ceremony on Remembrance Sunday, November 9, 2025, as part of its annual commemorations.

The day begins at 9:30am at Queen Street Methodist Church, where the Blessing of Standards and Wreaths will take place, alongside a Drumhead Ceremony and Poppy Drop.

At 10:35am, a parade led by the Band of the Scarborough Sea Cadets will leave the church, making its way through the town to the Lifeboat House and West Pier.

From the Lifeboat Slipway at 10:40am, the concluding Acts of Remembrance will be held, featuring a two-minute silence and the poignant Laying of Poppies on the Sea — a touching tribute to those lost in naval and maritime service.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the whole service, or join in at any stage.

